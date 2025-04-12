Toll-free motorway travel announced for Songkran 2025

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Highways has announced toll-free travel on select motorways across Thailand during the Songkran holiday from April 11 to 17, 2025. The measure is intended to ease congestion and support smoother travel during the busy Thai New Year period.

Toll-free access applies to Motorway No. 7, covering the Bangkok to Ban Chang route via Chonburi, Pattaya, and Map Ta Phut, and Motorway No. 9, including the Bang Pa-in to Bang Phli and Phra Pradaeng to Bang Khun Thian sections of Kanchanaphisek Road.







Two new motorway sections are being opened on a trial basis. Motorway No. 6, from Hin Kong to Nakhon Ratchasima, will be available in phases: outbound travel from April 11 to 13 and inbound from April 14 to 17 on the Hin Kong to Pak Chong stretch. The Pak Chong to Nakhon Ratchasima section will be open in both directions throughout the week. Motorway No. 81, linking Bang Yai to Kanchanaburi, will also be fully open, covering a distance of 96 kilometers.



As part of the “Motorway Cares” campaign, the Department of Highways is encouraging drivers to travel safely and responsibly. Additional personnel and resources will be stationed along key routes to provide support and emergency response where needed.

Travelers seeking assistance or updates can contact the Department of Highways through its hotline at 1586 or reach the highway police at 1193. (NNT)



























