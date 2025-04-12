Heavy Songkran traffic reported on key routes

BANGKOK, Thailand – Heavy traffic and intermittent delays were reported across major routes departing Bangkok on April 12, as large numbers of travelers began returning home for the Songkran Festival. Northbound highways, including Asian Highway 32 and Phahonyothin Road, experienced congestion from early morning, worsened in some areas by ongoing construction and reduced speed limits.







Between kilometer 19 and kilometer 25 on Highway 32, traffic moved slowly, with further delays near the Ban Ma railway overpass, where merging lanes and vehicles entering from nearby gas stations created additional bottlenecks. Roadworks near the Ayutthaya Provincial Government Complex also slowed progress, with speed limits lowered to 40 kilometers per hour. Traffic police deployed cones and signage to manage the flow, while some clearer stretches allowed speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour.

Phahonyothin Road, especially from the Bang Pa-in interchange through Wang Noi district, was heavily congested and occasionally came to a standstill. Officers were stationed along key sections to manage traffic, and special bypass lanes were opened to ease pressure on the main road.

Conditions on Bypass Road 347 varied, with vehicles moving slowly through some sections at speeds between 70 and 80 kilometers per hour. On Highway 304 in Prachinburi province, high volumes of traffic prompted temporary lane expansions from two to three lanes. At the Khlong Rang intersection in Si Maha Phot district, police closed access to allow continuous flow along the main road. Further congestion developed near the ascent of Khao Thone Hill, a known chokepoint leading to Wang Nam Khiao district.

Authorities expect traffic to intensify into the evening as more travelers set out for the holiday. Highway police and transport officials continue to monitor the situation and coordinate safety and traffic management efforts across all major routes. (NNT)



























