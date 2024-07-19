Three key agencies sign MOU to enhance Thai workforce capabilities

The government has launched a significant initiative to promote the development of labor skills, aiming to elevate the national workforce towards achieving high-income status. The effort is highlighted by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) involving three key agencies.







Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the signing ceremony. The MOU was signed by the Department of Skill Development, the Thailand Professional Qualification Institute (Public Organization), and the Office of the Vocational Education Commission. The event was attended by Pol. Gen. Permpoon Chidchob, Minister of Education, Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, Ministry of Labour, along with senior officials from the Ministries of Education and Labor.

DPM Anutin emphasized the importance of developing human capital and enhancing workforce capabilities as critical government policies. This initiative aims to increase the nation’s competitiveness by ensuring a quality workforce with essential skills and expertise. The collaboration seeks to bridge the gap between education and employment to meet market demands efficiently.







The MOU represents a significant step in enhancing the potential of the Thai workforce. It includes initiatives such as establishing 332 skill standards testing centers and 17 competency assessment centers across various professions, including welding, computer operations, electrical installation, and air conditioning. These centers aim to improve competitiveness and support lifelong learning in Thailand.

Anutin highlighted the importance of creating mechanisms for systematic human development that align with labor market needs. This effort is expected to contribute significantly to household incomes and help Thailand transition from a middle-income to a high-income country. (NNT)





































