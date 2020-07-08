Their Majesties change summer season attire of the Emerald Buddha, Grand Palace, Bangkok

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajarasudhabimaklakshana proceeded to Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram temple, also known as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, within the precincts of the Grand Palace in Bangkokon Monday July 6. Their Majesties were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati KromLuang Ratchasarinee Siripatchara Maha Watchara Ratchathida.







The summer and rainy season costumes of the Emerald Buddha were commissioned by His Majesty King Phra Buddha Yodfa Chulaloke (Rama I). The winter season costume was made in the reign of His Majesty King Nangklao (Rama III). New seasonal attire was made to celebrate His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s (Rama IX) Golden Jubilee in 1996.

Loading…

The garments are changed in a ceremony at the change of the seasons. Dates for the rituals are the first waning moon of the fourth, eighth and 12th months of the lunar calendar.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King removed the crown from the Emerald Buddha and cleaned the image with holy water from a royal conch shell.

His Majesty then presented holy water from the royal conch shell to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha and other members of the royal family. His Majesty then sprinkled holy water on civil servants at the temple.

Following a religious rite performed by Brahmin priests, Their Majesties the King and Queen paid their respects to the religious offerings. Their Majesties then proceeded to Bowonniwet Vihara temple in Bangkok. (NNT)











