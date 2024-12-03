The legacy of King Rama IX lives on in the hearts of Thai people and those around the world

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand will commemorate King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX) on December 5, 2024, a day of profound national significance. This day, observed as both his birthday and National Father’s Day, serves as an opportunity for Thais to honor his enduring legacy, compassion, and visionary contributions to the nation.

Nationwide Tributes

Ceremonies and activities will take place across the country, reflecting the people’s deep reverence and gratitude for the late King. Highlights include:

Religious Ceremonies: Monks will chant prayers and perform merit-making rituals at temples nationwide. People will offer alms in his memory, symbolizing the King’s lifelong commitment to Buddhism.







Floral Offerings and Candlelight Vigils: Citizens will gather at iconic landmarks, including the Grand Palace, to offer garlands and light candles, demonstrating unity and respect for the beloved monarch.

Photo Exhibitions and Documentaries: Public spaces will showcase photographs and videos of King Rama IX’s work, from rural development projects to environmental initiatives.







Continuing His Legacy

King Rama IX’s reign, spanning 70 years, was marked by tireless efforts to improve the lives of his people. His Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) continues to guide sustainable development in Thailand, influencing agriculture, education, and community resilience.

The commemoration day also encourages acts of kindness and volunteerism, embodying the values King Rama IX upheld throughout his life. Schools, community organizations, and government offices will organize activities such as tree planting, public service, and charity drives to honor his spirit of giving.









Symbolic Colors and National Pride

Yellow, the color associated with King Rama IX’s birth day, will dominate the day’s events. Citizens are encouraged to wear yellow as a gesture of remembrance and unity.

December 5 remains a day of reflection, celebration, and inspiration for all Thais, ensuring that the legacy of King Rama IX lives on in the hearts of his people. (MFA)









































