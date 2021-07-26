Thais take doctors, influencers, and social media as main sources of health information

An opinion survey, by Thailand’s Suan Dusit Rajabhat University (Suan Dusit Poll) has found that doctors and medical personnel provide the most reliable information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll was conducted online from July 19th to 22nd on 1,691 people throughout the country, to gauge their opinions on the flow of information on COVID-19, with respondents allowed to choose more than one answer to each question.







Regarding sources of reliable information, 65.30% of respondents chose doctors and medical personnel. 59.75% cited academics, researchers, experts and influencers and 46.98% chose social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Referring to the most valuable information, 72.41% chose data concerning the efficacy and side-effects of vaccines against the coronavirus. 71.23% selected measures taken by the government in high-risk areas. 68.38% wanted the number and locations of available hospital beds. 62.49% cited methods of treatment and the results of studies and research on the virus and 61.25% said methods to identify symptoms of COVID-19.



















