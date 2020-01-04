Thais’ Social Media Usage Soared During New Year Transition

BANGKOK, Jan 3 — Thai people considerably used social media to extend their messages and pictures during the New Year transitional period and their demand for data services soared through all operators.

PratthanaLeelapanang, chief consumer business officer of Advanced Info Services (AIS), said the usage of data services on Dec 31 and Jan 1 rose by 90.4% compared with that of last year and the usage peaked via Facebook application on Jan 1.

About 20% of Thai service subscribers used internet roaming services during their overseas trips. Internet usage via wi-fi and optical fiber networks rose by 75% from the same period last year, he said.

SakolpornHarncharnlert, mobile pre-pay director of True Corp, said Facebook, Line, YouTube and Instagram were the top four social media networks used during the New Year transition. The mobile internet usage peaked from 11.45pm on Dec 31 to 12.15am on Jan 1. Video and streaming usage grew by nearly 100%, especially through Facebook Live and Instagram Stories functions. The usage of short message services steadily declined, he said.

PrathetTankuranun, chief technology officer of Total Access Communication PLC (dtac), said data usage peaked at 8pm-9pm on Dec 31 and it rose by 1.5 times. The highest data usage in the country happened in Bangkok. By regions, the top data usage was in Chiang Mai province in the North, UbonRatchathani province in the Northeast, Ratchaburi province in the West, SamutPrakan province in the Central Plains (except Bangkok), Chon Buri province in the East, and Songkhla province in the South.

The most popular application software during the period were Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Line and Twitter, he said.