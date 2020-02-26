Thais in South Korea warned to follow instructions

BANGKOK – The Thai embassy in Seoul has advised Thai people in Daegu city and Cheongdo County in North Gyeongsang province to follow the instructions of the South Korean government which has raised its virus alert to the highest ‘red’ level.







The embassy wrote on its Facebook page that the South Korean government already put the country on the red alert relating to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and told residents of and visitors to Daegu and Cheongdo to remain at home for at least two weeks.

The South Korean government also urged people with suspicious symptoms to visit a specified clinic.

The Thai embassy advised Thai people in Daegu and Cheongdo to follow the instructions from the South Korean government. If they need to contact the embassy or any government organization, they can contact the embassy at tel. +82 1067 4700 95 or [email protected] for advice. The embassy stated it would keep Thai people there informed of any advisory updates from South Korean authorities.

