Thais in Cambodia and Laos returning home via border checkpoints

More Thai nationals are coming back from Cambodia and Laos through border checkpoints. All returnees must be quarantined in a state quarantine for 14 days, before leaving for their hometowns.







At Ban Khong Luek Border Checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province, over 30 Thai people who worked in Cambodia were today seen carrying their belongings and crossing the border into Thailand. At the gate, they had to show identity proof and other papers. These people are technical workers who had installed an internet system in Phnom Penh over a period of three months.



Everyone was ready for 14 days quarantine and said they trusted Thailand’s COVID-19 prevention measures. The authorities say they expect that there will be more Thai people returning to Thailand.

At the First Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge border checkpoint in Nong Khai, there was a misunderstanding today among Thai people who live in Laos. It centered on Thai parents sending their kids back to school in Thailand without realizing that the children need to be quarantined for 14 days. This will cause these children to miss school for many days. After officers made the situation clear to the parents, they too will stay in state quarantine with their children.







Since 18th April when the kingdom opened the border to allow Thai people in neighboring countries to return, there have already been 741 people cross the border at the First Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge checkpoint. 664 of them have now finished 14 days of quarantine and returned to their homes.

Meanwhile, in Ranong, 104 Myanmese workers who used to work in 14 provinces in southern Thailand have been sent to their home country. During transportation, immigration officers checked and stamped their passports as well as provided a basic health screening. The Myanmese workers said when the COVID-19 crisis is over, they will return to work in Thailand again. (NNT)












