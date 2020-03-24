Thailand’s University converts student residence into COVID-19 hospital

Thammasat University Hospital has joined hands with other teaching hospitals to open a special hospital converted from student accommodation for COVID-19 patients at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus. The hospital will be admitting its first 10 patients referred from Ramathibodi Hospital.





This is DLUXX student residence located in Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus. It has now been converted into a special hospital which can accommodate up to 300 patients with COVID-19.

Thammasat University Hospital director said today the 13-storey building is being converted from a student residence into a hospital, with an entirely new CCTV system allowing patient monitoring from inside and outside the building. The hospital will be accepting COVID-19 patients who have already been admitted for 48-72 hours and are exhibiting only mild symptoms. They will be referred for recovery at this hospital until they test negative for the virus.

The makeshift hospital will only be accepting patients transferred from university hospitals, namely Siriraj Hospital, Vajira Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital, KingChulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, in addition to Thammasat University Hospital. This will allow these hospitals to reserve their bed facilities for critical patients.

The first 10 patients will be transferred to this hospital from Ramathibodi Hospital on 25th March.

Thammasat University Hospital currently has the capacity to accommodate 60 COVID-19 patients, with four negative pressure chambers. The hospital is treating three COVID-19 patients, while two of the three are currently isolated in negative pressure chambers.











