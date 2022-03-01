Thailand’s unemployment rate in Q4 of 2021 falls to its lowest level since pandemic

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has confirmed that Thailand’s unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 fell to its lowest level since the pandemic. It added that the jobs situation should improve further with restrictions easing and more foreign tourists returning.

The agency said the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has seen record high cases in recent days, has not been significant, allowing economic activity in the Kingdom to continue.



Thailand’s official unemployment rate dropped to 1.64% in the December quarter, representing 630,000 jobless workers, from 2.25% in the previous quarter.

That was the lowest since 1.03% recorded in the first quarter of 2020 before the economy felt the full impacts of the pandemic.







Employment dipped 1% in the December quarter from a year earlier but rose 0.2% in the whole of 2021, with 37.8 million people employed, helped by more jobs in the farm sector.

Jinanggoon Rojananan, deputy head of the NESDC, told a news conference that the labor situation is not yet stable but a reopening of the economy and outbreak controls should increase jobs. (NNT)

































