Thailand’s ‘Nora’ dance shines at UNESCO’s 20th anniversary

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, UNESCO has chosen Thailand’s ‘Nora’ dance to feature on the cover page of its website. The convention, aimed at preserving and protecting intangible cultural heritage, encourages active participation from the Thai community in safeguarding and promoting sustainable cultural practices.







Kowit Pakamart, Director-General of the Department of Cultural Promotion, disclosed that UNESCO selected the image of the “Nora” dance in honor of the convention’s milestone anniversary (2003-2023). The performance, which is performed mostly in the South, is a cherished cultural gem of Thailand and was recently inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021. The organization invites the Thai people, as the custodians of this heritage, to take pride, treasure, and actively participate in its preservation, creativity, and transmission for future generations.

Under the theme “We Are #LivingHeritage,” UNESCO has organized a series of activities to highlight the role of the 2003 Convention in raising awareness about the diversity and richness of intangible cultural heritage while fostering collaboration among nations.







‘LivingHeritage’ refers to the living cultural heritage, including narratives and customs intricately linked to people, embodying the adaptability and wisdom passed down through generations. On this significant occasion, UNESCO has extended invitations to governments, non-governmental organizations, universities, owners, practitioners, and enthusiasts of living cultural heritage to engage in diverse activities and participate in a social media campaign under the hashtag #LivingHeritage.

Those interested can follow these events online or through UNESCO’s official channels. (NNT)

















