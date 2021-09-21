Thailand’s motorway toll booths to become barrier-less

The government’s Land Transport Commission has approved a plan to implement a barrier-less free flow toll system for motorways, piloting first at four toll plazas in October.

The Commission for the Management of Land Traffic chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan today approved the proposal to remove barriers from motorway toll gates in favor of the barrier-less M-Flow system.







The barrier-less tolling system will enable a better flow at tolling plazas, reducing congestion by eliminating the waiting time for the barrier to open for each arriving vehicle.

Four toll plazas will pilot the new system first in October, namely Thab Chang 1, Thab Chang 2, Thanyaburi 1, and Thanyaburi 2 toll plazas.



Meanwhile the commission has approved large-scale projects such as a transportation development masterplan for Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong for the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The commission has approved the first four pilot routes for the study on joint railway and inter-city highway developments, namely Kanchanaburi (Chedi Sam Ong) – Ubon Ratchathani (6th Friendship Bridge), Chumphon – Ranong, Nong Khai – Laem Chabang, and the third outer ring road of Bangkok.

The entire project is comprised of 10 initial routes, spanning 6,540 kilometers, to help improve logistical connectivity between Thailand and neighboring countries, while promoting Thailand as the logistics hub of ASEAN.

The commission has also approved a public transport connection project for the SRT Red Line Rangsit station in Pathum Thani, with environmental consciousness and accessibility for persons with disabilities in mind. (NNT)



























