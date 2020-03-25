Thailand’s health officials infected with COVID-19, one linked to boxing stadium

BANGKOK, March 25 – The local cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections rose by 107 to 934 and new cases included two medical personnel, the Public Health Ministry reported.





The ministry’s spokesman Dr Taweesin Wisanuyotin said one of the two medical personnel was a doctor at a hospital. He had mild symptoms and dined and attended operations with other personnel. The case was in close contact with 15 medical personnel as well as 10 other doctors and people close to the doctor. The people were quarantined.

The other case of the infected medical personnel said her husband had visited a boxing stadium, he said.

“More medical personnel are infected. Please protect your health,” Dr Taweesin said.

Thailand had not entered the third stage of the COVID-19 outbreak because officials could still identify the sources of infections, he said.

Dr Taweesin asked people to do social distancing, and wear masks and see a doctor if anyone developed a fever, coughed, and had a sore throat and runny nose.

“Please cooperate to contain the disease and minimize new patients,” he said.

Of the 934 recorded local patients, 70 recovered and were discharged from hospitals today, Dr Taweesin said. He also said that Thailand would receive about 200,000 favipiravir pills and the import was significant. (TNA)











