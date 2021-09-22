Thailand’s flood situations under close monitoring in provinces of Phetchaburi and Ayutthaya

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon separately visited Phetchaburi and Ayutthaya provinces to inspect water situations and order assistance for flood victims.

At 12.30pm the prime minister went to the Phet dam in Phetchaburi to inspect water management in the Phetchaburi river basin. He also followed up assistance for local flood victims.







Then he attended a meeting on country reopening at Regent Cha Am Beach Resort. Phetchaburi is among five provinces to welcome visitors under the second stage of the government’s country reopening plan.

The prime minister’s delegation in Phetchaburi included Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin and Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit visited Bang Ban district in Ayutthaya. (TNA)






































































