Thailand’s EIU Democracy Index jumps up a notch in 2022

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has indicated that Thailand has seen the highest increase in its total score for the unit’s 2022 Democracy Index, reflecting the government’s efforts to provide democratic foundations for younger generations in the country.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that the 2022 Democracy Index report published by EIU said Thailand saw the highest increase in its total score from 6.04 in 2021 to 6.67 in 2022. The country has also moved from rank 72 in 2021 to rank 55 out of 167 countries last year.







The Democracy Index rates the state of democracy across 167 countries on the basis of five measures with a maximum score of ten, namely electoral process and pluralism; the functioning of government; political participation; democratic political culture; and civil liberties. Under these categories, Thailand was given 7.42, 6.07, 8.33, 5.63, and 5.88 points respectively.

Thailand is ranked fourth in ASEAN behind Malaysia which is ranked 40, the Philippines which is ranked 52, and Indonesia which is ranked 54.







The spokesperson said the higher score reflects efforts by the government in establishing democratic foundations in the nation. Opposition parties have more channels to express their political views while unrest in the country has decreased over the years.

As a result, international communities gained confidence, leading to an increase in the Democracy Index score. (NNT)



























