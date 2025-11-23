Thailand’s DSI probes three key angles in Bangkok Special Prison scandal

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is fast-tracking inquiries into three main aspects of the scandal at Bangkok’s Special Prison. DSI Director Pol. Col. Yuthana Praedam acknowledged that there is currently no information regarding “Boss Kant D’Icon” but said the agency will continue to expand the investigation.

The three main investigative points include:

Establishing the full facts of what happened, where, how, and who was involved, supported by concrete evidence.

Identifying prison staff who may have facilitated or assisted in wrongdoing, and pursuing any influential figures who might be involved behind the scenes.

Investigating foreign inmate networks who purchased services, their connection to cross-border crimes, and tracing the flow of assets used in illegal activities.

Regarding “Boss Kant D’Icon,” Pol. Col. Yuthana noted that the DSI only received the case for special investigation recently and has no further information at this time.





Separately, a fact-finding committee appointed by the Justice Minister is investigating the possession of prohibited or unauthorized items in the prison under Sections 72 and 73 of the Thai Corrections Act B.E. 2560. Following the scandal, the Department of Corrections instructed Deputy Director Yuthana Nakruangsri, also the agency spokesperson, to reorganize the prison internally. All prohibited items—including knives, cigarettes, electrical appliances, mobile phones, refrigerators, microwaves, and portable air conditioners—have been confiscated with additional personnel brought in from other prisons, not relying on staff from Bangkok Special Prison.

The committee has also coordinated with Immigration Police to review international travel by former Bangkok Special Prison Director Manop Chomchuen as part of the ongoing investigation. (TNA)



































