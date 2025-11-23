Thailand’s DIT assures stable supply of essential goods amid southern flooding

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has reassured the public that essential consumer goods remain sufficient and has urged residents to refrain from panic buying amid disruptions caused by flooding in southern provinces.

DIT Director-General Witthayakorn Maneenet stated that consumers should continue purchasing necessities as usual, noting that the Department has already coordinated with manufacturers and major distributors to maintain adequate stock levels. He added that supplies will be transported into flood-affected areas as soon as road conditions allow.



The DIT instructed provincial commerce offices in affected and neighboring areas to intensify inspections of local shops to ensure fair trade practices. Officials will focus on verifying that goods are sold at regular prices, price tags are clearly displayed, and that no shop engages in overpricing or hoarding. Any violations will result in penalties under the Price of Goods and Services Act B.E. 2542 (1999).





Witthayakorn noted that while transportation challenges may temporarily disrupt supplies of certain items in some areas, the DIT will convene immediately with major producers and retailers to arrange distribution to at-risk zones and adjust logistics routes to ensure a stable supply.

The DIT stressed the importance of market fairness during the flood response and called on businesses and the public to cooperate to prevent shortages and price hikes. (NNT)



































