Severe flooding in Thailand forces temporary suspension of 10 southern train services

BANGKOK, Thailand – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has temporarily suspended 10 southern train services on November 22, 2025, following severe flooding across multiple areas of Hat Yai District in Songkhla Province. Rising floodwaters have overtopped the tracks between Wat Khuan Mit Station and Chana Station, as well as in several nearby provinces, making it unsafe for trains to operate.



For passenger safety, SRT has announced the temporary suspension of the following services:

Special Express No. 31/32 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Hat Yai Junction – Krung Thep Aphiwat)

Special Express No. 37/38 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Su-ngai Kolok – Krung Thep Aphiwat)

Special Express No. 45/46 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Padang Besar – Krung Thep Aphiwat)

Rapid No. 169/170 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Yala – Krung Thep Aphiwat)

Rapid No. 171/172 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Su-ngai Kolok – Krung Thep Aphiwat)





SRT apologized for the inconvenience and announced that passengers holding advance tickets on affected routes who do not wish to travel may request a full refund at any railway station nationwide.

Passengers may also check real-time train status and locations through the online system at https://ttsview.railway.co.th/v3/floodingNST/ or contact any railway station or the 24-hour SRT Call Center at 1690 for further information. (NNT)



































