Thailand’s Buddhism Promotion Week begins

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is cooperating with the Center for Promotion of Buddhism, the Department of Religious Affairs, the Ministry of the Interior, and the National Office of Buddhism to hold “Buddhism Promotion Week” from May 12 to 18.

The opening ceremony of the event at Lan Khon Muang in front of Bangkok City Hall in Phra Nakhon district was presided over by the Vice President of Mahamakut Buddhist University, Phra Methavinairos. “Buddhism Promotion Week” is being held to promote the teachings of Buddhism and celebrate His Majesty the King’s Coronation.

During the event, many activities will be held to provide knowledge and understanding of Buddhism, such as religious seminars and an exhibition of Phra Vessantara, the Lord Buddha’s previous life.

On May 18, which coincides with Visakha Bucha Day, a merit-making and alms-giving ceremony will be organized at Lan Khon Muang for the general public, government officials, and representatives of the public and private sectors.

Visakha Bucha Day is an important religious holiday for Buddhists worldwide. On December 13, 1999, the United Nations (UN) recognized that Vesak is an important international day.

Thailand introduced “Buddhism Promotion Week” in 1984, with the support of the Center for Promotion of Buddhism under the Supreme Patriarch’s Patronage, Buddhist organizations, and the public and private sectors.