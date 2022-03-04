Thailand yet to consider 5th phase of ‘50-50’ copay program

The Ministry of Finance has revealed that it is not considering the 5th phase of the government’s “50-50” copay stipend program.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith explained that his agency has yet to contemplate the detail of the new phase. He pointed out that the current phase is still running until the end of next month. The Minister said, although some have already spent all of the 1,200-baht stipends, many made their first purchase on Monday.



A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance Pornchai Theeravet, meanwhile, reported that there are 26.23 million confirmed users in the program. About 48.7 billion baht has already been spent. There are 1.35 million vendors nationwide in the campaign offering a wide range of goods and services.







Out of 29 million eligible spots under this program, 2.77 million are still available. The ministry is considering how to proceed with the remaining spots, said the spokesperson.

He pointed out that the registration for the additional million users took a few days to complete. The ministry will conduct a study to determine whether or not the program has already saturated. (NNT)

































