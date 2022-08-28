Thailand warns public to be cautious of dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease

Authorities have advised the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season.

Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience a high fever for more than two days, and especially if they develop a persistent headache, muscle pain and tiny red spots on their body and limbs. She also recommended eradicating mosquito breeding grounds and covering water containers to keep the insects from laying eggs in them.







According to reports from the Department of Disease Control (DDC), over 16,000 people have contracted dengue fever since the beginning of this year, 14 of whom succumbed to the disease.

The deputy spokesperson added that officials are also concerned about an outbreak of hand-foot-and-mouth disease among young children, which could intensify during the rainy season. This disease causes fever, fatigue, red blisters on the tongue and gums, and clear blisters on the hands and feet of patients. She advised parents and teachers to closely monitor their children’s health and to seek medical attention as soon as they notice any of these symptoms.(NNT)

































