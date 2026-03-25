Thailand urges stronger consular support for citizens abroad amid global uncertainty

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow delivered policy remarks to consular officials at the 2026 Global Consular Officers Seminar in Bangkok, detailing a people-centered approach to diplomacy and support for citizens abroad. The address made clear the need to step up support for Thai nationals overseas amid global uncertainty, including tensions in the Middle East.

Minister Sihasak highlighted the role of consular services in ensuring timely support for citizens while safeguarding national interests, reinforcing diplomacy as a direct channel of assistance for Thais living and working overseas.

Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdi, who opened the seminar, described consular work as the frontline of national service abroad. He called for wider use of innovation and artificial intelligence, along with improved communication strategies, to enhance emergency response and service delivery.

The seminar, organized by the Department of Consular Affairs from March 24 to 27, provides updates on policy and operational developments while allowing officials to exchange experiences and address challenges. Discussions are expected to improve efficiency and strengthen consular services for Thai nationals worldwide. (NNT)



































