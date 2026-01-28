Thailand Tourism and MICE Next 2026 reinforces global partnerships, targets 3 billion baht impact

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reports on the successful convening of Thailand Tourism and MICE Next 2026, an international B2B platform initiated by the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) and held on 23 January 2026 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. The event marked a coordinated effort by the tourism industry, government agencies, and academic institutions to strengthen Thailand’s position in global tourism and MICE markets.

Conceived as an annual international business forum, Thailand Tourism and MICE Next 2026 is designed to support inbound, outbound, and domestic tourism segments. The platform focuses on aligning market intelligence, policy perspectives, and commercial opportunities across leisure tourism and MICE, while enabling direct business engagement between Thai operators and international partners.







Miss Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, said, “Thailand Tourism and MICE Next 2026 reflects the importance of industry-led collaboration in strengthening Thailand’s long-term tourism competitiveness. Bringing together the private sector, public agencies, and academia allows ideas, knowledge, and partnerships to translate into tangible outcomes for the industry.”

The programme featured tourism market outlooks for 2026, policy-oriented discussions, knowledge-sharing sessions, and more than 2,000 structured business matching meetings between buyers and sellers from Thailand and overseas. The outcomes are expected to generate at least 3 billion Baht in economic value and to support sustained commercial cooperation across international tourism and MICE networks.



The platform also played a practical role in supporting the recovery of tourism operators in southern provinces affected by flooding and in border areas impacted by recent uncertainties, by providing access to international buyers without adding travel-related cost pressures.

Through Thailand Tourism and MICE Next 2026, ATTA and its partners have established a continuing mechanism for international business engagement, reinforcing Thailand's role as a regional centre for tourism and MICE collaboration and supporting sustainable, market-driven growth in the years ahead. (TAT)














































