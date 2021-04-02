Thailand to launch phone app to reserve Covid-19 vaccination on May 1

The Ministry of Public Health will launch “Mor Prom” phone app that lets people book their Covid-19 vaccines next month.

Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit has asked all Thai people to download the application for their Covid-19 vaccination in order to create herd immunity to prevent another outbreak and revive the country’s economy.







The app, expected to launch on May 1, allows users to book their free jabs at designated state hospitals and public health stations, from June. It also includes a feature that enables post-vaccination monitoring to check for side effects.



According to Dr Kiattiphum, each hospital in the government’s scheme is expected to administer 500 doses per day, or 10 million doses per month. The Public Health Ministry will also be setting up mobile vaccine units to reach people in remote areas. (NNT)













