Thailand teams up with Lazada to promote sales of GI products

The Commerce Ministry has partnered with popular online shopping platform Lazada to promote premium grade Geographical Indication (GI) products to consumers across the country.

According to Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai, the collaboration between the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) and Lazada is part of the government's effort to promote new marketing opportunities for GI products through online and traditional channels to generate more income for farmers and entrepreneurs.







Sanit stated that the DIP has also worked with many marketing platforms to sell premium-grade GI items, allowing consumers to effortlessly shop for these products.

A geographical indicator (GI) is a designation applied to products that have a specific geographical origin and have characteristics or a reputation derived from that origin. To serve as a GI product, a sign must identify a product from a specific region.

Sanit noted that GI certification adds value to the product and prevents competitors from utilizing the area's name and misleading the public about the origins of that product.







Thep Sadej coffee from Chiang Mai, Pae Jor Khew beans from Tak, Mor Hom fabric from Phrae, Bang Kra Thum sun-dried banana from Phitsanulok, and Thung Kula Ronghai jasmine rice from Roi Et are among the premium-grade GI items chosen to spearhead Lazada’s marketing campaign.

More information about GI goods is available on Facebook at GI Thailand. (NNT)


































