Thailand showcases sustainable tourism at World Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, through the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), is showcasing a temporary exhibition at the World Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai under the theme “The Future of Earth and Biodiversity.” Running from September 17 to 28, the display presents Thailand’s vision for sustainable travel while promoting its cultural heritage and low-carbon tourism practices.



On September 21, senior officials, including Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports Natthriya Thaweevong, TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, and Department of Tourism Director-General Jaturon Phakdeewanich, visited the pavilion along with TAT executives. They also toured several other national exhibits at the expo.

Thailand’s exhibition offers a blend of cultural and interactive experiences, featuring “Tung Sai Moo,” a traditional paper-cutting craft, multimedia presentations of tourist destinations, and digital travel guides and e-brochures covering all provinces.

The exhibit is part of the Thailand Pavilion theme, “Thailand Connecting Lives for Greatest Happiness,” which presents the country’s strengths in wellness, medical services, and sustainable tourism. TAT expects about 20,000 visitors during the 12-day program, averaging around 1,000 per day.

Since its opening, the Thailand Pavilion has welcomed more than 1.5 million visitors in just five months, making it one of the most visited attractions at Expo 2025. The turnout underscores Thailand's continuing appeal as a leading destination for both Japanese and international travelers. (NNT)




































