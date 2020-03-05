Thailand separate 17 illegal workers returning from South Korea for Covid-19 tests

BANGKOK – Airport screening found 17 Thai illegal workers, returning home from South Korea have fever and sent to hospitals for Covid-19 testing, said Pol Col Choenron Rimpadee, deputy spokesman of immigration police.





Among all 158 Thai workers, arriving at three airports yesterday, 17 persons had high fever, detected by thermal scanning at Suvanabhumi Airport. They were sent to Ramathibodi Hospital for the Covid-19 testing.

The rest of 90 persons are instructed to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

About 5,000 Thai workers initially requested to travel back to Thailand following the Covid-19 outbreak in South Korea.

Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul said a meeting was held today to find measures in response to the returns of Thai workers from South Korea.

He said his ministry had a general plan to handle the situation but it would look into the details in preparation of each relevant agencies and it would ask for cooperation from those agencies to implement the plan.

Regarding the proposal of the opposition parties, urging the government to issue the emergency decree to cope with the Covid-19 situation in response to the returns of illegal Thai workers from South Korea, he said he did not know about that.

Today’s meeting would discuss the plan to deal with the situation discreetly, he added.











