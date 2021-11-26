Thailand second stage of reopening underway

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will consider the second phase of the government’s country reopening policy that will streamline entry procedures and additionally reopen some land and water immigration channels, according to the Department of Disease Control.







Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said the second stage of country reopening would see more entry channels for visitors after testing found COVID-19 infection among only 0.08% of visitors through the Test & Go process.



Some safe water and land channels would reopen in addition to arrival by air. Restrictions would be further eased but requirement on vaccination and testing would remain strict, Dr. Opas said.

Regarding the list of countries of visitors allowed to arrive in the Test & Go manner, Dr. Opas said CCSA earlier authorized the Foreign Ministry to update it.







Importantly visitors from such countries must have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and their RT-PCR tests must show negative results within 72 hours before their trips to Thailand. Upon arrival, visitors may undergo antigen tests instead of RT-PCR tests, he said.

After entry restrictions are eased, the number of visitors will rise but officials concerned must prepare systems to cope with more visitors beforehand, Dr. Opas said. (TNA)



























