Thailand registers voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations in Samut Sakhon ‘red zone’ province

Hundreds of people in Nadee sub-district have signed up for COVID-19 vaccination.

Health staff of Ban Nadee Hospital said hundreds of local residents already expressed their intention to be inoculated. The people are in the age ranges of 18-59 and 60 years old and over. The hospital will receive vaccination applications until Feb 24.







Health authorities in Samut Sakhon divided vaccine recipients into three groups: those younger than 18 years old, those aged 18-59 and those who are 60 years old and over.

Apart from medical personnel and government officials, the first lot of vaccine will be for people aged 18-59 with chronic illness because it is aimed at preventing death among infected people. About 10,000 people are in this group.







Subsequent inoculation will be for people in areas with high risks where most local residents have COVID-19. However, the vaccination is on a voluntary basis. (TNA)











