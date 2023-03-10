Thailand ready as all-year round destination for European travellers – ITB Berlin 2023

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is strengthening the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign at the Amazing Thailand Press Conference, held on the sidelines of ITB Berlin 2023.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said “Through the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, Thailand is ready to welcome tourists from all over the world to come discover meaningful travel experiences through the kingdom’s 5F soft-power pillars of Food, Fight, Fashion, Film, and Festival.







“At the ITB 2023, TAT is also emphasising on promoting responsible tourism as well as health and wellness as tourists worldwide are increasingly aware of sustainability and preventive care when Thailand has potential to cater these demands. Moreover, these segments can attract international travellers to visit Thailand regardless of seasonality.”

Throughout the Visit Thailand Year 2023, Thailand will continue to be promoted as all-year round destination.







To inspire long-haul tourists to visit the kingdom any time of the year and to expand their length of stay, TAT is promoting a plethora of travel experiences that can be enjoyed throughout the year in the fields of health and wellness, culinary, culture, and adventure apart from sustainable and responsible tourism.

To ensure convenient air access to Thailand, TAT will continue to collaborate with strategic airline partners to increase the frequency and capacity of direct and indirect flights to Thailand.

Most recent data shows that from March to September 2023, incoming flights to Thailand from Europe will provide over 1.5 million seats, and from the Middle East over 1.8 million seats.

TAT is also working on expanding Thailand’s presence in new markets through planned roadshows to South Africa (Cape Town and Johannesburg), the UK (Glasgow and Manchester) and Saudi Arabia (Jeddah, Riyad, and Dammam).







In 2023, from 1 January-8 March, Thailand recorded 4,824,836 International arrivals. For the 12-month period, the number of visitor arrivals is expected to reach 30 million.

Meanwhile, travellers from Europe, which is one of Thailand’s important foreign tourist markets, amounted to 2.5 million arrivals in 2022. The number is expected to grow to 5.8 million visitors in 2023.





















