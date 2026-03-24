Thailand ramps up public alerts as Middle East conflict raises energy and safety concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi chaired a meeting with media representatives to improve public communication on the government’s response to the Middle East conflict.

​The Minister noted that escalating violence in the Middle East has significant implications for Thailand. The government, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is particularly concerned about its impact on energy, the economy, and the safety of Thai nationals abroad.

​To address energy concerns, the government is expediting fuel distribution and encouraging energy-saving measures to reduce the effects on daily life and business costs. Economically, authorities are increasing oversight to prevent hoarding and unjustified price hikes. For the safety of Thai nationals, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Joint Management and Monitoring Center are coordinating evacuations and providing support to those in high-risk areas, including stranded Thai crew members.

​The Minister stressed that crisis management and public communication are urgent national priorities. The Prime Minister has established the Joint Management and Monitoring Center to ensure a coordinated and effective response.







​As supervisor of the Public Relations Department (PRD) and MCOT, the Minister highlighted the need for strong collaboration between the government and media, describing media organizations as key partners in providing accurate information and promoting public understanding. The government also welcomed media feedback to enhance communication strategies during the crisis. (NNT)



































