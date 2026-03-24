Thailand issues urgent evacuation alert for nationals amid escalating Middle East crisis

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai authorities are urging nationals in the Middle East to evacuate amid volatile tensions in the region, with Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirming ongoing monitoring of the situation. Citizens in affected areas have been advised to stay alert, remain in close contact with Thai embassies, and prepare for possible evacuation.

Although recent discussions between the United States and Iran have led to a temporary five-day pause in military strikes, officials warn that conditions remain unstable. Thai nationals are encouraged to monitor developments, register their locations with their embassies, and be ready to depart on short notice if necessary.

The ministry also reported progress in assisting Thai citizens in the region. The remains of Thai workers who lost their lives in Israel are scheduled to be returned to Thailand by March 26. Meanwhile, four Thai workers have arrived safely in Turkey, with another group of eight individuals, including seven students and one worker, expected to travel from Iran to Turkey.







Authorities have also raised concerns about maritime safety for commercial shipping in the region, as risks persist. The Thai government is coordinating support for affected citizens and continues to advise strict adherence to safety measures and official guidance as the situation develops. (NNT)



































