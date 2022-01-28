Thailand pushes export of digital content and soft powers to international level

The Ministry of Commerce has announced a plan to promote Thailand’s digital content through workshops and campaigns, aiming to better promote Thai culture and soft powers.

The first campaign for this year starts with a content pitching event where Thai content producers get to negotiate deals with major streaming platforms, namely Netflix, WeTV, iQIYI, and Viu.







With this campaign, the Ministry of Commerce hopes to position Thailand as Asia’s leader in digital content.

Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said his ministry will be supporting the export of Thai digital content and soft powers to a wider audience at the international level.



The ministry expects this content pitching event to generate some 300 million baht in value. He ordered the Department of International Trade Promotion to make future plans and report on the outcomes of promotional events throughout this year. (NNT)



























