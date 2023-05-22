Thailand provides humanitarian aid for victims of Cyclone Mocha to Myanmar

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, on behalf of the Thai government, handed over humanitarian aid for victims of Cyclone Mocha to Myanmar via ambassador U Chit Swe at the Government House on Monday.

He expressed condolences and offered sympathy to the people of Myanmar who have been hit by Cyclone Mocha. He also hoped the Myanmar and its people would quickly recover from this difficult time.







Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai also presented at the ceremony.

General Prayut who is also Defence Minister said Thailand had also sent officials to work at the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management and provide assistance through the centre.

The ambassador thanked the Thai government and all sectors of Thailand for assistances that given to Myammar. He said Cyclone Mocha had a wide impact on people’s lives and property.







He said the 18 towns faced heavily damages from the cyclone were being restored by military units and local governments.

He, again, thanks Prime Minister, Thai government, Thai private sector and people for always helping Myanmar. (TNA)















