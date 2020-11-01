Thailand promotes street food hygiene and safety standards

Dining out has become a habit for more and more people, which could pose an overall higher risk of exposure to germs and chemicals. From this scenario, the Ministry of Public Health is now alerting customers to street food and flea market hygiene and safety, as part of the new normal policy, and for greater confidence among consumers.







Deputy Minister of Public Health Satit Pitutacha, announced the new normal food safety campaign, ensuring hygienic practices at every single stage of food preparation, cooking, and serving, and in the selling process.

The campaign comes with an initial target of one model street food vendor and one model flea market in each district of every province. These vendors and markets will comply with health and hygiene measures, sell delicious dishes at affordable prices, provide clear price tags and signs showing the shop’s name, or sell organic OTOP products from local communities; the sale of local delicacies by sales people in distinct local attire and local folk performances, will also be a feature.









The MOPH hopes this campaign will help promote confidence in food hygiene and safety among consumers, help promote tourism in order to stimulate Thailand’s economy, and help upgrade the food hygiene and safety standards among vendors. (NNT)











