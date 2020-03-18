Thailand postpones Songkran 2020, temporarily closes venues with large crowds

Bangkok, 17 March, 2020, at 16.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand would like to inform international and domestic tourists that the Royal Thai Government today announced several measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).





Measures to limit people’s movement and travel

Thai New Year, or Songkran, holidays and celebrations, from 13-15 April, 2020, to be postponed until further notice.

14-day closure of universities, international schools and tutorial schools, from 18 to 31 March, 2020

Temporary closure of Muay Thai stadiums, sports stadiums, horse race tracks, cinemas, pubs/bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok and the vicinity until the situation improves.

The hosting of events and activities which attract large crowds; such as, concerts, exhibitions and trade fairs, and religious, cultural and sport events, will be up to the discretion of each provincial governor and the local communicable disease control office.

For venues that need to remain open, including shopping venues, markets and office buildings, the government has asked for stricter surveillance measures. Operators of shops and restaurants are also asked to implement stricter screening and cleanliness.

This press release is published on 17 March, 2020, at 16.00 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.











