Thailand Post to deliver packages free of charge to border schools

BANGKOK – For the upcoming New Year holidays, Thailand Post is inviting the general public to send donated items to Border Patrol Police Schools with free EMS delivery starting from 1st December.

The general public can donate items for students at 218 Border Patrol Police Schools as part of the free delivery campaign by Thailand Post this New Year season. New or used stationary and sports equipment in good condition can be sent to these schools via a free EMS service, with a weight limit at 5 kilograms per package. Donors can send out an unlimited number of packages free of charge, exclusive of the packaging costs.

The items must be addressed to the Border Patrol Police Command or Border Patrol Police Schools, the addresses of which can be found at www.thailandpost.co.th website, and @thailandpost.co.th Facebook page. The free delivery campaign is available from 1st December 2019 to 15th January 2020 at any Thailand Post office.

In addition to this campaign, Thailand Post will be constructing a new school building for Ban Huai Mak Lum Border Patrol Police School in Udon Thani to replace the old building, helping improve education access for local children. The new building is expected to be completed in 2020.