Thailand plans to reopen all 97 land border crossings with Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia in 2023

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has announced its plan to push for the reopening of more land border crossings, in the hope of boosting border trade next year and restarting a powerful economic engine.

According to DFT Director-General Ronnarong Phoolpipat, the department plans to negotiate with Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia to reopen all 97 land border crossings in order to facilitate the transportation of goods.







The plan will be accompanied by trade fairs in Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia, to be held in several of these locations all year long.

The director-general said the department will remain committed to facilitating exports through the modernization of relevant laws and upgrading of department services, such as exporter registrations, permit extensions and the issuance of geographical indication documents.







Thailand last year raked in some 1 trillion baht in revenue from border trade. However, trade with China, Singapore and Vietnam started losing steam as more exporters opted for maritime and air shipping.

The DFT will organize promotional events for Thai farm products, especially rice, both in existing and new markets overseas. Thai rice exports exceeded 8.5 million tons this year, surpassing the initial target of 7.5 million tons. (NNT)





























