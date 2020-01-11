Thailand Opens One-Stop Service Center for Migrant Workers

BANGKOK, Jan 9 – Thailand opens a one-stop service center for migrant workers to extend their working permits.

Deputy Prime Minister PrawitWongsuwan on Thursday presided over the opening of the One Stop Service (OSS) operated by the Ministry of Labour at IT Square shopping mall in Bangkok.

It is one of four OSS in Bangkok tasked mainly with handling applications for migrant workers whose work permits are to expire between March and June.

The Ministry has assured speedy and convenient process for about 1.7 million migrant workers, mostly from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, residing in Bangkok.

Labour Minister Chatu Mongol Sonakul said in all there would be 38 more OSS centers around Thailand to provide service for nearly 4 million workers until March 31.