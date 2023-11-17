Thailand named ‘Best Affordable Long-haul Destination’

Thailand was voted as the ‘Best Affordable Long-haul Destination’ in the Travel Great RES Prize Destination 2024 awards organised by RES and Travel News, a Swedish leading travel industry magazine.

The Travel Great RES Prize Destination 2024 awards ceremony was held at the Travel News Market in Stockholm, Sweden, on 9 November 2023.

Based on a survey conducted by the research company Nordic Bench and Travel News, the ‘Best Affordable Long-haul Destination’ award is voted by Swedish travellers who are looking for the dream destination that offers the best value and quality.







This makes the third consecutive year that Thailand was honoured with the recognition, which was previously called the ‘Best Value for Money’ award.

Ms. Krittika Rojanasap, Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Stockholm Office, said “Such an honour to receive this award once again and what an amazing feeling to know that Thailand is still Swedes favourite destination throughout the years. We will continue our work to ensure that Thailand continues to be the preferred long-haul destination for many years to come.”







The TAT Stockholm Office is promoting Thailand’s direction towards responsible and sustainable tourism, while highlighting the kingdom’s rich history and culture, abundant nature, and warm Thai hospitality.

Sweden is Thailand’s top source market from Scandinavia. From 1 January – 12 November 2023, 130,563 Swedes had visited Thailand. (TAT)



























