Thailand most geographical indications (GI) products are in Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Ratchasima has the most products with geographical indications (GI) with Pak Chong custard apple as its latest GI product.

Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai said the Ministry of Commerce was developing grass roots economy by promoting unique GI products, introducing systems to control their quality and continuously conducting marketing campaigns for them.







In the latest development, the Department of Intellectual Property registered Pak Chong custard apple as another GI product of Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Mr Sinit said Pak Chong custard apple was popular among consumers for a long time for its quality and flavor. Pak Chong custard apple of Nakhon Ratchasima grows on red soil which makes the custard apple sweet, sour and fragrant and creates its fine and sticky flesh and small seeds. Local farmers generate about 51 million baht a year from the famous fruit.







Nakhon Ratchasima now has 11 GI products, the highest number in the country, including Wang Nam Khiao coffee, Khao Yai wine, Thung Samrit jasmine rice, Pak Chong-Khao Yai durian, Dan Kwian pottery and Pak Thong Chai silk. (TNA)
































