Thailand monitors freshwater supplies during dry season

The Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) is implementing drought crisis management policies and solutions, as well as closely monitoring the water situation to ensure that the public has access to safe drinking water. It also aims to avoid freshwater shortages during the 2022 dry season.

According to Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri, Thailand officially entered the summer season on March 2. He said various regions are expected to experience drought crises during this period, including reduced water supplies.



Songsak also noted that the PWA has assigned its local offices nationwide to closely monitor the water situation and conduct site surveys and water sufficiency evaluations in order to prevent and alleviate water scarcity. Additionally, each unit has been tasked with preserving freshwater for communities and monitoring water quality on a continuous basis.







With the assistance of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), PWA Deputy Governor (Operation 4) and Acting Governor Luckchai Patanacharoen said the “Public-Private Alliance on Combating Drought” and “Department of Rural Roads-Provincial Waterworks Authority Combat Drought Together” projects have also been launched to mitigate drought and ensure that work is handled efficiently.

Meanwhile, the public is urged to conserve water in order to maintain sufficient supplies and to avoid shortages. Calls for assistance can be made to the 24-hour hotline 1662. (NNT)

































