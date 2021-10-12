Thailand lifts quarantine Nov 1, alcohol in bars and restaurants Dec 1

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said during a televised speech on Monday evening that Thailand will lift quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors from low risk countries from November 1 onwards.







PM said he had instructed the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the Ministry of Public Health to consider allowing from 1st November international visitors to enter Thailand without any requirement for quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and arrive by air from low-risk countries. Visitors will need to show that they are COVID-free at their time of travel with an RT-PCR test taken before they leave their home country, and do a test in Thailand.

Initially, at least 10 low risk countries will be exempted to enter the kingdom without undergoing quarantine on arrival. These include the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, China, and the United States of America. More countries will later be added to the list by 1st December.





In addition, by 1st December, Thailand will also consider allowing the consumption of alcoholic beverages in restaurants as well as the operation of pub, bars and other entertainment venues.

Last but not least, the country will have more than 170 million doses of vaccine by the end of the year. (NNT)





























