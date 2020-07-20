Thailand launches ‘Safety & Hygienic Road Trip’ manual

Thailand’s public and private sectors jointly launched a new “Safety and Hygienic Road Trip” manual aimed at stimulating ‘new normal’ travel among free individual travelers (FITs), group tours, incentive travel, meetings and seminars.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said the Safety and Hygienic Road Trip manual followed the success of the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification, which aimed to prepare the Thai tourism industry for the recovery period post-COVID-19 pandemic and enhance confidence among international and domestic tourists.

The Safety and Hygienic Road Trip manual is developed under a collaborative effort between the government agencies – the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) – and private organizations – the PTT Oil and Retail Business and BMW Thailand. Seen in the main photo are, from left: Mr. ChiruitIsarangkun Na Ayuthaya, TCEB President; Dr. Supakit Sirilak, M.D., Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Health; H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, Minister of Tourism and Sports; Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor; and Mr. Taweepong Wichaidit, Director, DASTA.



Loading…



The manual, in Thai language, offers tips and guidelines for road trips covering private cars, chartered vans, and tour buses. It also suggests sample routings in all five regions of Thailand. The public can request for a free copy at PTT Stations nationwide.

To showcase a new normal travel model, TAT is organizing a pilot trip on the Bangkok-Samut Songkhram-Ratchaburi route, between 31 July-1 August, 2020. The trip, which is created in line with the Amazing Thailand SHA standards and the Safety and Hygienic Road Trip manual, will be joined by management executives from the TAT’s strategic partner organizations and members of the media.

For business events, TCEB has organised a familiarisation trip to Kanchanaburi to showcase a new normal meeting model between 20-22 July, 2020. Joined by over 100 participants including 90 MICE business operators and 10 members of the media, the trip combines recreational programmes; such as, teambuilding and corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities with the chance to experience the local history and culture.







Mr. ChiruitIsarangkun Na Ayuthaya, TCEB President, said, “TCEB has also launched a new project, which offers financial subsidies to destination management companies, hotels and venues to stimulate domestic business events including meetings, seminars and incentive travel.”

On the community front, DASTA has initiated several projects to ensure community attractions and tourism services are operated in line with the Amazing Thailand SHA standards. It has also concluded a deal for 40 model communities to be included in the tour programmes of 90 travel companies.

Mr. Taweepong Wichaidit, DASTA Director, said, “To help local tourism communities minimize the impact from the COVID-19, linkages between local tourism villages and major attractions have been introduced. DASTA has also arranged trainings on safety and health administration in cooperation with the Tourism Council of Thailand and six tourism-related associations with support from TAT, TCEB and the Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health.”

(tatnews.org)











