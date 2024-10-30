Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar launch ‘Clear Sky Strategy 2024-2030’ haze control plan

BANGKOK – Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar have launched the “Clear Sky Strategy 2024-2030” to address Southeast Asia’s cross-border smoke and haze pollution. The strategy was introduced yesterday (Oct 29) during a meeting in Bangkok, where Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on were joined by their Laotian and Myanmar counterparts, Bounkham Vorachit and Khin Maung Yi.

The “Clear Sky Strategy” was developed following the 2022 ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution and an April 2023 online meeting between Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar on the region’s haze crisis. The action plan seeks to tackle pollution sources from industry, transportation, agriculture, and forest fires.







As cooler weather approaches, the countries anticipate a resurgence in PM2.5 pollution, a major concern in the region. The strategy is expected to provide coordinated measures to manage this seasonal pollution.

Thailand will host a conference in Bangkok later this year for all signatories of the ASEAN haze agreement. Officials have expressed hope that the strategy will support regional air quality improvement and encourage global collaboration to address pollution in Southeast Asia.





































