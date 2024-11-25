Thailand initiates annual campaign against domestic violence

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has initiated its annual campaign against domestic violence, marking November as the “Month of Action to End Violence Against Children and Women.” Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, during a recent speech, made clear the vital role families play in providing safety and support while addressing the persistent issue of domestic violence, which continues to affect communities across the country.

According to the prime minister, the campaign challenges the perception of domestic violence as a private issue and raises public awareness about its far-reaching impact on individuals and society. It calls for collective action to create a culture of accountability and support for those affected.







Under the theme “Creating Happiness and Safety, Free from Violence,” this year’s efforts concentrate on education and advocacy. The campaign promotes empathy within families, equips individuals with legal knowledge to safeguard themselves and others, and encourages cooperation between government agencies, private organizations, and community groups to actively combat violence and protect at-risk individuals.

Paetongtarn urged citizens to report instances of domestic violence and support victims through available resources, such as the emergency Hotline 1300 and local police services, to create a safer, more harmonious society while ensuring help is accessible to those in need. (NNT)









































