Thailand implementing programs to compensate for lost education

With online classes not being able to fully meet the demands of students, the Ministry of Education is urgently compensating for lost academic hours and filling the gaps created by the suspension of on-site classes.

Education Minister TreenuchThienthong recently visited the office of Ayutthaya Primary Educational Service Area 2 to deliver her policy on compensating students for lost learning. The minister calls for students to be physically, mentally, emotionally and socially developed. They are also to receive skills development in various fields. The minister said it is a crucial and urgent policy of the ministry to have schools quickly address the learning loss experienced by students.







Minister Treenuch noted that the promotion of reading is an important channel for enabling students to learn and develop positive attitudes as well as build character. She also said students will be encouraged to enjoy activities that interest them.







The office of Ayutthaya Primary Educational Service Area 2 has meanwhile worked to bring back students who dropped out of school during the pandemic, with almost 100% of dropouts re-enrolled into the education system. The office is also implementing programs to compensate for lost education. (NNT)

































