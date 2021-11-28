Thailand hosts biggest annual tourism fair of 2021 at Bitec Bangna, Bangkok

Thailand is playing host to the 60th Thai Teaw Thai Fair (Thai Travel Thai) to boost tourism following the country’s reopening. The event features limited offers and promotions from various travel agents.

The Thai Teaw Thai Fair is being held at Bitec Bangna Exhibition Centre in Bangkok, between 25 and 28 November. The purpose of the event is to stimulate tourism by promoting must-see destinations in the country, and offering travel deals at an affordable price.







The event is Thailand’s biggest annual tourism fair of 2021. It features over 600 exhibitors including hotels, resorts, car rentals, spas, restaurants, and more. Event-goers will have a wide array of deals to choose from.

The fair is expected to generate over 200 million baht. More information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/thaiteawthaifair/ , or Line application @thaiteawthai .

































