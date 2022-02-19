Thailand has limited budget to keep diesel price sunder 30 baht per liter

The government has asked for understanding from truckers and users of benzene fuel regarding higher fuel prices, insisting that it needs to use its limited budget to maximum effect.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has been regularly following up on the energy situation while making efforts to address higher oil prices.



Thanakorn also said the government has been using the Oil Fund’s mechanism to keep diesel prices from exceeding 30 baht per liter. Additionally, it has adjusted the range of biodiesel fuel offerings and asked oil companies to reduce their marketing margins in order to prevent price hikes. Most recently, the government slashed the excise tax on diesel fuel to 3 baht per liter from 5.99 baht per liter.







The spokesman pleaded for understanding on the part of truckers and users of benzene fuel, noting that prices are moving in line with global market conditions. He also said pump prices in Thailand are still not the highest in Southeast Asia, as alleged by some social media posts, pointing out that they are actually the sixth highest in the ASEAN region. (NNT)

































